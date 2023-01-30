TheLuxeList.com Releases its Highly Anticipated Annual Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Courtesy of TheLuxeList.com

Gift Ideas That’ll Level Up Your Valentine’s Day Game

Many perennial favorites now offer an innovative twist that levels up your gift giving game” — Merilee Kern, MBA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid a new National Retail Federation report that consumers plan to increase 2023 Valentine’s Day spending to nearly $26 Billion, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record, it begs the question as to what the top “sweetheart swag” will be this year.

While there are numerous tried and true holiday gift ideas for our loved ones, many of these perennial favorites now offer an innovative twist that levels up your gift giving game. Many people also prefer to buck convention, using this holiday to express love and affection with unexpected gifts that can ease and enhance the recipient’s life. Here is a range of marvelous Valentine’s Day gift ideas for those who fall in either camp.

• Rose Box NYC’s Long Lasting Real Roses (roseboxnyc.com)

• Perrier-Jouët’s Belle Epoque Rosé 2013 Limited Edition Gift Box (perrier-jouet.com)

• PEJU Winery Gift Set (peju.com)

• Bracelet Bundle from Moonglow Jewelry (moonglow.com)

• Spiritual Jewelry by Katia Designs (katiadesigns.com)

• Cync Dynamic Effects Light Strips from GE Lighting (bestbuy.com)

• Susan’s Own Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs (susansown.com)

• Sharper Image’s SpaStudio Towel Warmer (bedbathandbeyond.com)

• Loungewear from Hello Mello (hellomello.com)

• Aventon Aventure eBike (aventon.com)

• Vitruvian’s Trainer+ Adaptive Smart Home Gym (vitruvianform.com)

• WALK-i-TASK Height Adjustable Desk (walkitask.com)

• The Melbourne Sport Bag from Doubletake (shopdoubletake.com)

• Travel Pack by NOMATIC (nomatic.com)

• Mitchell Acoustics’ uStream Go True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Speakers (amazon.com)

• Creative Pebble Pro Portable Speakers (us.creative.com)

• Caviar Collagen Capsules by HECH Nutrition (usa.hech.com)

• FamilyTreeDNA’s Family Finder Test Kit (familytreedna.com)

• ‘The City Loo’ Dog Potty (thecityloo.com)

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided at no cost or sponsored to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***

Source:

https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/consumers-plan-increase-valentines-day-spending-nearly-26-billion

