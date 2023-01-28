Essays to Celebrate Today's Proverbs 31 Woman

Anita Zuidema was born in Holland, Michigan. She earned her BA and M.Ed “later in life,” at Calvin College (now, University). She is blessed to be married to Allan Zuidema, and they live in Byron Center, Michigan, trying to keep pace with grandchildren growing up and testing the waters of adulthood. And now, they celebrate Carsten––a precious great-grandson. Their family gives them much joy and great hope for the future.

“She Walks in Beauty and Endless Light” is a compilation of essays to celebrate the wise and virtuous woman of Proverbs 31 who continues to live on through countless generations of godly women (and men) who have invested themselves in the next generation. The essays will speak to you—whether you are “past your prime” as is the author, or a busy mom, someone struggling to forgive or be forgiven, or someone who is experiencing great joy, great sadness, or severe loss.

Today's morally strong woman radiates inner beauty, ambition, accomplishment, and godly wisdom. She has great value in her home and community; and everywhere she goes, people are drawn to the light in her eyes and the wisdom she exudes.

She understands that once the Spirit takes hold and puts His mark on us, God uses us to draw the world to our doorstep, and we joyfully point to Him who is the Endless Light our souls seek.

To order “She Walks in Beauty and Endless Light,” please contact Anita Zuidema by email anizuid@gmail.com or visit her website anitazuidauthor.com or follow Anita on Facebook for updates on her next book: “Toward Endless Light: A Christian Writer's Spiritual Journey through Memoir.”

— WebWireID299931 —