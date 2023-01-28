News/Media Alliance Begins Search for New President & CEO, Hires Executive Search Firm

The News/Media Alliance today announced its search for a new President & CEO to lead the nonprofit trade association that represents approximately 2,000 news and magazine media companies in the United States and Canada. Internationally known search firm Russell Reynolds will work with the News/Media Alliance Board of Directors' search committee to secure a highly qualified candidate.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The News/Media Alliance today announced its search for a new President & CEO to lead the nonprofit trade association that represents approximately 2,000 news and magazine media companies in the United States and Canada. Internationally known search firm Russell Reynolds will work with the News/Media Alliance Board of Directors' search committee to secure a highly qualified candidate.

The Alliance search committee is chaired by Debi Chirichella, President, Hearst Magazines. Chirichella said, "The Alliance is committed to working on behalf of news and magazine publishers as we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving media landscape. We look forward to working with Russell Reynolds as we conduct our search for an experienced and collaborative leader who will build on the organization's strong foundation and inspire the talented Alliance team as they continue their important work."

Over the last several years, the Alliance has led critical advocacy efforts, research, communications and events on behalf of publishers of high-quality journalism, which is critical to a strong and informed society in which government officials are held to account. Notably, the Alliance led the effort around the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act (JCPA), bipartisan legislation introduced in the 117th Congress that would allow news publishers to come together to negotiate for fair compensation with the Big Tech platforms for use of their online content. The Alliance also produces integral industry and audience research that helps news and magazine publishers identify and implement novel approaches to help grow revenue and subscriptions, including the recently released Magazine Media Factbook (previously a product of MPA – the Association of Magazine Publishers, which merged with the News Media Alliance last July) and research on news consumption preferences of Gen Z. In addition, the Alliance has developed multi-media resources for news publishers, such its monthly News Take podcast, and works with various industry partners to provide tools and resources to help news and magazine publishers navigate important public policy issues, including postal rates and First Amendment/journalist protection, copyright, privacy, and ad tech, among other issues.

Former News/Media Alliance President & CEO David Chavern stepped down from his role at the end of last year after leading the organization for seven years. Alliance Chief Financial Officer Robert Walden is currently serving as Interim CEO.

Qualified candidates who are interested in inquiring about this opportunity can contact Jackie Arends (Jacqueline.Arends(at)russellreynolds(dot)com) at Russell Reynolds.

The News/Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing more than 2,000 news and magazine media organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Alliance members include print and digital publishers of original journalism. Headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., the association focuses on ensuring the future of journalism through communication, research, advocacy, and innovation. Information about the News/Media Alliance can be found at http://www.newsmediaalliance.org.

