Forum Communications gains increased sales traction in the IP-based Incident Alert Communications market with their new ConsortAlert system

The ConsortAlert system is an Incident Alert and Emergency Response Communication system designed for Commercial Airports and Military Airfields Emergency Notification Applications. The system is independent from other systems or networks, is extremely reliable, easy to configure and maintain, and provides consistent performance.

Forum's ConsortAlert system is based on our innovative Consortium conferencing platform coupled with our Alert III peripheral products. The Alert III peripheral products, specifically the Intelligent Line Module (ILM), provides additional functionality that can significantly aid in both the incident response time and team communications.

The ConsortAlert has some unique features that are included as part of the base software package. Some of these base features include the versatile User interface Webview, the Conference Recording manager, Podcasting of Recordings, and Extensive Reports including detailed attendance log, conference duration and other important reports. More advanced features include the Runway Incident Location feature allowing the initiator to relay the location and alert category of the incident to ARFF personnel, the Blast notification feature for Audio, Text and SMS messages, and the Webservice API and Interface feature for easy integration with external notification and unified communication systems.

Forum is one of very few vendors that hold current Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification. JITC certification is the stringent Department of Defense (DoD) testing process that must be passed in order to deploy communication products into the military. Once successfully complete, the vendors' products go onto the DoD Approved Product List (APL) for military use. ConsortAlert uses software that has passed these tests and is on the DoD APL. Forum consistently and continually meets both DoD and FAA regulatory requirements.

ConsortAlert Traction in the Field

More and more airports and military airfields are moving their Emergency Alert systems off aging copper lines and over to their IP-based network infrastructure. As a result, our IP-based ConsortAlert system has gained a lot of traction since its introduction a couple of years back with major wins including Pittsburg International Airport, Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Decatur Airport, Whiteman Air Force Base, Cannon Air Force Base, El Paso International Airport, Raleigh Durham International Airport, RAAF Base Tindal – Australia, and Spangdahlem AB - Germany with many more being added to the pipeline on a regular basis. Many of our current customers, using the previous generation Alert III systems, are opting to upgrade to the newer and more advanced IP based ConsortAlert system realizing the substantial benefits of this technology.

Some of the benefits of ConsortAlert and this technology are:

Fully software-centric IP based system that can run on standard COTS servers

Can be deployed on physical dedicated servers or as VMs on airport servers

Highly secure with JITC certified software

Very reliable with redundant server configurations

Can be deployed on a dedicated IP network or airport IP network with its own subnet or VLAN

Backward compatible with existing analog infrastructure and peripherals (allowing airports to move to an IP infrastructure when ready)

Ability to integrate with microwave equipment (reducing infrastructure costs)

ConsortAlert GUI clearly shows status of all end instruments/devices

ConsortAlert uses high-definition audio codecs for dramatically better voice quality

Ability to link crash system to radio system (improving speed and quality of emergency responses)

Numerous base and advanced features for improved monitoring and communications quality for emergency situations

Thirty (30) years of Leadership in the Secure Communications and Emergency Response Communications market segments.

Forum Communications International provides industry-leading Secure, Real-Time Emergency Alert and Conferencing products and solutions along with intelligent peripheral products based on a powerful and compelling Communications Technology Platform called Consortium™.

Forum's products cater to a wide variety of use cases including Commercial Airport and Air Force Base Emergency Alert systems, Medical Emergency Response systems, Military Secure Conferencing systems, Critical Enterprise Operations Alert, Facility Incident Response systems and Secure Private Hotline/Instant Team Reach Business Communication systems. Forum offers both On-Premises and Cloud-based solutions.

Forum's systems have been deployed in over 500 medium to large installations across 10 countries in Military, Federal, State and Enterprise sectors. Forum serves over 45 commercial US Airports and 200 Air Force Bases and operates within 300+ sites in the United States and 20+ Internationally.

