Green® announces the launch of it's new online storefront, ShopGreenBrand.com, for it's greenReActives® line of sustainable and eco-friendly shoes

ShopGreenBrand.com is the new online storefront for Green® and it's greenReActives® brand that focuses on sustainable and eco-friendly shoes for men and women. ShopGreenBrand.com features 3 styles of sleek, cool-looking casual shoes that deliver all the comfort of slippers. Shoes that feel great whether relaxing at home, or getting active - running out to meet friends or pick up dinner. Relaxed and active in the same shoe.

BROCKTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green's mission is to provide consumers with a shoe that is sustainable and ethically sourced. All greenReActives products are carefully curated to ensure that they meet the highest standards of sustainability and environmental impact. Green is committed to transparency and making it easy for consumers to make informed decisions about the products they buy. The ShopGreenBrand website includes detailed information about the materials used in manufacturing and the environmental impact of each product, as well as ratings and reviews from customers.

"We created Green ReActives, to provide consumers with a footwear solution that combines the comfort of a slipper with the durability of a casual shoe. Perfect for relaxing or working at home, and for getting outside, without changing your shoes. We also carefully sourced biodegradable materials and sought out responsible manufacturing techniques so Green ReActives would tread lightly on our planet. With ReActives, when you go Green, you go in comfort and style. Part Shoe, Part Slipper, Totally You!" said Kosta Nicolopoulos, Vice President of New Business Initiatives and Brand Development at Green Market Services.

ReActives soft, knit uppers are made from polyester spun from recycled PET plastic bottles. These shoes feature comfortable, moisture-wicking linings are made from 100% post-consumer recycled material. Green midsoles contain renewable, bio-based EVA that contains sugar cane resin. The shock-absorbing, breathable footbed that cradles feet in comfort does it with 30% eco-friendly materials. The box that ReActives shoes come in is the box they are shipped in – cutting down on weight and eliminating extra materials. They're made of 100% recycled paper, using no glue or cement, and printed with water-based inks. Even ReActives laces are made from 100% recycled plastics.

Green has been making footwear for close to 50 years, developing serious expertise in casual shoes and slippers. ShopGreenBrand.com is now live and ready for customers to start shopping for sustainable footwear. For more information, visit our website at https://shopgreenbrand.com/https://shopgreenbrand.com/.

