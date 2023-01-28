Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group Donates Vehicle & Hosts Toy Drive to Benefit The Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership

The Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group came together this past holiday season, hosting a Holiday Toy Drive, Adopt a Family campaign, AND donating a vehicle to support the Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (H.E.L.P.)

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arrowhead BMW, Volvo Cars Arrowhead, and Jaguar Land Rover Arrowhead (The Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group) came together to make a big impact in the community this past holiday season, hosting a Holiday Toy Drive, Adopt a Family campaign, AND donating a vehicle. Both initiatives benefited the Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (H.E.L.P.). They collected presents for 100+ families in need, and contributed almost $30,000 in total donations to local families this past holiday season.

H.E.L.P. uses these programs to provide immediate aid and comfort and give the gift of warmth and joy to families living without permanent homes. As a local organization, H.E.L.P. is committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing support, immediate aid, and comfort to at-risk, displaced, and children experiencing homelessness in our local community. Their vision is to help restore dignity and hope.

With the help of the Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership, Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group also donated to a car for a family in need. With this donation, they took a big step to stop the cycle of homelessness. The H.E.L.P. organization took finding the right family seriously, and after many conversations, they found Rachel.

Rachel decided she wanted better for herself and her siblings and left an unhealthy environment. She took it upon herself to obtain guardianship of her brothers, 8 and 15. After an accident that left them without a vehicle, they had to find a new place to live. Focused on housing, the thought of having a car was the last thing on her mind. The boy's school social worker told her about Adopt-a-Family. She felt blessed to have her family picked for Christmas adoption. Clearly, Rachel's joy and appreciation are abundant. She said, "I felt the universe telling me big things were coming and I listened. I asked for blessings. I manifested a better life."

The Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group continues to strengthen the community by supporting and donating to local charities with the help of their customers. In March 2022, they partnered with the H.E.L.P organization to help raise over $5,000 and pack more than 5,000 snack bags to help feed local children in need through the HELP Snackz program. This program works with local school districts to identify children and families in our community experiencing displacement and homelessness.

In October 2022, the auto group was also a proud Costume Sponsor for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Halloween celebration.

About Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group

Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group offers four iconic brands in one convenient location, with a huge selection of over 700 new, certified and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. They offer service & parts, an online inventory, and outstanding financing options, making Arrowhead Luxury Auto Group a preferred dealer serving Glendale, Phoenix, Peoria, Sun City, Goodyear, Surprise, Avondale, Luke Air Force Base, Litchfield Park, Buckeye and Wickenburg area buyers. Ready to set up a test drive? Visit the Phoenix area dealership in Glendale, AZ today.

