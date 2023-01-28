2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit fills northern district with bliss and festivity on 7th day of Lunar New Year Fireworks blossom in celebration of Renri

MACAU, January 28 - The 2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit took place tonight, the 7th day of Lunar New Year (28 January). 18 uniquely-gorgeous floats filled the northern district with best wishes and carried on the festivity, leading residents and visitors into the community for a memorable night of Chinese New Year. The event created a stimulus for consumer spending and the community economy.

Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Lam Sio Un, Executive Director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Agostinho Vong, Vice President of Sports Bureau, Lam Lin Kio, Acting Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, officiated the kick-off ceremony together with other guests.

Enthusiastic spectators

Enlivened by a large-scale lion dance performance, the parade set off from Rua Norte do Patane. The floats earned ardent cheers of spectators along the way until they reached Iao Hon Market Garden, where a wonderful show of arts and culture was presented by MGM, Wynn Macau, Limited, SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands Resorts Macao, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited and Zhuhai Chimelong. In addition, Macao pop group MFM, local singers Sean Pang and Germano Guilherme joined Hong Kong singer Hubert Wu and others to deliver fantastic performances and welcome the floats together with spectators. The atmosphere was great.

18 floats pass on happiness

18 floats joined the Parade to pass on bliss and luck to residents and visitors in the Year of the Rabbit. Eight of the floats are presented by public entities as follows: MGTO, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as well as Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. Ten other floats are presented by local and Mainland enterprises as follows: Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, MGM, SJM Resorts, S.A., Wynn Macau, Limited, Sands Resorts Macao, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Zhuhai Chimelong, Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Company Limited, and Multinational (Holdings) Group. Each float is thoughtfully designed to radiate captivating splendor.

More joy and bliss from float exhibition and online game

The fleet of spectacular floats is displayed at Tap Seac Square from 29 January to 12 February. Residents and visitors can behold the beautiful floats and take pictures up close.

Residents and visitors can play the online game, complete certain tasks and collect enough “Propitious Lotus” for the chance to enter an online lucky draw. They can also vote for their favorite float through the online game. If their favorite float gets the highest votes, participants can enter the final lucky draw online which gives out attractive prizes! The activity goes on until 12 February.

Fireworks blossom in celebration of Renri

The second 15-minute show of the Chinese New Year Fireworks Display sent blooming fireworks into the sky above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9:45 p.m. The special fireworks patterns varied from smiley faces, bouquets in colorful gradations, starry sky to golden and silver willows, sparkling a myriad of festive joy. The last fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. on 5 February, making a mesmerizing Chinese Lantern Festival for residents and visitors.

Festivities continue to unleash the city’s charm of “tourism +”

The Government’s new project — “Strolling Through Almeida Ribeiro - Pilot Project for a Pedestrian Area” will unfold along the hub of the city again for two days on the weekend of Lantern Festival. This Chinese New Year, besides the float parade, fireworks display, festive sport & recreational events and outdoor concert organized by pertinent governmental entities, the six integrated resorts, tourism operators and community organizations are rolling out different celebrations to manifest the dynamic of Macao’s “tourism +” and welcome the Spring Festival with residents and visitors. The activities are set to draw more visitors to Macao for travel and spending during Chinese New Year, in turn spurring tourism and economic revival.

For the Macao Lunar New Year Celebrations 2023, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2023. Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2023 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program of the “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit”.