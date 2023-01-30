LocaLoop, a TAP Investment and Merchant Banking Partner, Signs 20-Year Licensing Contract with the City of Kermit, TX

LocaLoop is a cloud-based, broadband Internet service provider that connects rural communities to the Internet The City of Kermit, Texas has connected with LocaLoop to make world-class broadband available to all its homes and businesses. TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.

LocaLoop's agreement with the rural west Texas community extends its synKro broadband internet service to Fiber to the Home and small business users

We're excited about the opportunity to further expand our presence in Texas and beyond. Looking forward to working together . . . and deploying the network over the next 2-3 years.” — Carl-Johan Torarp, founder and CEO of LocaLoop

KERMIT, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- LocaLoop Inc. announces a partnership bringing world class broadband to all homes and businesses in Kermit, TX.LocaLoop has signed a 20 year Right of Way Licensing Contract with the City of Kermit to incorporate Fiber To The Home (FTTH) and Small Businesses to complement its existing synKro™ proprietary 5G fixed wireless broadband Internet service. By applying this dual-path model for “the last mile” the company can fulfill the government’s goal of offering ubiquitous coverage in the rural community of Kermit and its surroundings.Working through its Field Operation Office in Kermit, TX, the contract builds upon a successful operation with high customer satisfaction during the last two years providing the synKro broadband Internet service wirelessly.“We are excited about the opportunity to further expand our presence in Texas and beyond,” said Carl-Johan Torarp, founder and CEO of LocaLoop. “Looking forward to working together with the city’s public works department deploying the network over the next 2-3 years. We are future proofing the existing synKro branded broadband Internet service by incorporating FTTH which offers low latency and speeds up to 1 Gbps and more, ideally suited for any modern web apps or cloud services.”“Reliable and affordable high-speed Internet is as important to families and businesses in rural communities as anywhere else,” said Frankie Davis, Kermit city manager. “We are looking forward to working with LocaLoop and its synKro Broadband Internet service enabling us to expand our economic development activities by attracting new businesses and people to the city, as well as offering high-speed Internet connectivity to the citizens already living and working here.”“We are moving Kermit into the digital transformation era, removing all geographical barriers to the world. The innovative synKro cloud-automated service makes that a reality for us, and at no cost for the city. In fact, when subscribers use the service, we are making recurring revenue on a monthly basis,” said David Holbrook, Kermit mayor.LocaLoop has affiliated with TAP Financial Partners to provide investment and merchant banking services to fuel its nationwide growth agenda.# # #About City of KermitCity of Kermit is the County seat of Winkler County in the U.S. state of Texas. As of the 2020 census, its population was 7,791. The County is part of the “Permian basin” oil and gas field, with century-long history of producing oil and gas. The county was created in 1887 and organized in 1910. It is named from Clinton McKamy Winkler, a colonel in the Confederate Army.About LocaLoopLocaLoop is a cloud based digital Communications Service Provider (CSP) closing the broadband Internet service gap for rural markets in the US. It is the first cloud-native service provider deploying and operating rural community based turnkey broadband Internet networks with proprietary 5G fixed wireless in CBRS spectrum and Fiber To The Home (FTTH) in a dual-path model for last mile connectivity.Specifically invented for serving rural markets, LocaLoop’s patented cloud technology platform eliminates legacy on-premises business software, data centers & IT personnel, network operating center, core network capabilities and enables a profitable business case while delivering an optimized broadband Internet user experience for the subscribers.LocaLoop’s next generation Direct to Consumer (D2C) delivery solution is equally applicable to Business to Business/Government (B2B/G) partners. It is highly automated with Cloud Defined Network (CDN) and AI Capabilities, Distributed Intelligence, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Service Creation, Remote Provisioning and Management & Diagnosis, Managed Home Wi-Fi Networks, Customer Care, and e-Billing runs within Microsoft's Azure highly secure public Cloud. The synKro™ branded broadband Internet service is fully automated and allows the subscribers 100% control, and the on-demand services can be personalized and switched on or off in real time by the subscribers. It is delivered without data caps, throttling, overage charges, and bundles at an affordable flat prepaid monthly subscriber price for delivery of modern media-rich Web-Apps and Cloud services that consumer, business and government users want.ABOUT TAPTAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.TAP Financial Partners and TAP IDEA ( www.tap-idea.com ) are not registered with FINRA or the SEC as broker-dealers under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Any regulated activity shall be executed through a registered broker dealer.

With TAP's Advisory services, small & medium-sized businesses can now access the same level of corporate finance expertise as larger, deeper-pocketed companies.