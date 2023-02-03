Mike Meier releases mockumentary "...so you think you can trust the media?" on YouTube

Mike Meier takes a look at our media and how published stories are chosen. In the end, Mike Meier has an interesting recommendation what to do with your television. Mike Meier's most recent book is "The Final Days of Doggerland," a Stone Age novel.

In this mockumentary, Mike Meier presents a convincing argument that, after a roller coaster of revelations, America still has the best media money can buy.

Is it true that the media are biased or – perish the thought! – mostly consist of “placed news,” which is really nothing but clickbait ads for something? That is the question I set out to investigate.” — Mike Meier, author of "The Final Days of Doggerland"

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new mockumentary of Mike Meier is now available on YouTube , entitled “...so you think you can trust the media?” The timing is right. Aren’t we all tired of those catcalls from the ones sitting on the cheap seats? Someone had to finally get to the bottom of this all.Explains Mike Meier: “Is it true that the media are biased or – perish the thought! – mostly consist of ‘placed news,’ which is really nothing but clickbait ads for something? That is the question I set out to investigate.”Those who pay close attention will quickly notice that this is in fact a "mockumentary" about manipulated and placed news. After conducting exhaustive research -- he passed-out twice doing it -- in TV, radio, and other media, as well as consulting experts such as the world-renowned Dr. Mazzy and even hiring a specialized product researcher, Mike Meier presents a convincing argument that, after a roller coaster of astounding revelations, will let all of us breathe easy in the end -- or at least without all that wheezing or nagging cough: America still has the best media money can buy!As with most achievements in human existence, this was a group effort and Mike Meier would like to thank those who contributed their wits or otherwise rolled up their sleeves to promote the truth, as manipulated as it may be.Mike Meier appreciates in particular the generous financial support of the Association of Owners of TV, Radio and Newspapers in America and their hilarious legal team.When not making videos, Mike Meier writes. His most recent book is “The Final Days of Doggerland ,” a Stone Age novel (available on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/Final-Days-Doggerland-Neolithic-Survival/dp/B0B8VCDV66 ).The historical fiction novel “The Final Days of Doggerland” (also a screenplay on Filmfreeway.com) won the Historical Fiction Bronze Medal in November 2022 at the Global Book Awards. The novel is largely based on historical facts, such as the disappearance of Doggerland, the first use of spices in food, and the appearance of blue-eyed people in Northern Europe. A land called “Doggerland” did really exist until about 8,000 years ago and connected the British Isles to mainland Europe. However, there are different theories when exactly and how fast it disappeared.In the novel “The Final Days of Doggerland,” a group of weary nomads arrive in Northwestern Europe in the remnants of Doggerland and attempt to build a home. But the women and children of the group become captives of the more skilled Bollebarg tribe, led by a ruthless chief, Viggo. One of the captives, Oane, relies on her talent for crafting poisons to survive, while pondering how to reach firm land in the west. But her planned escape may come with a price.About the CreatorMike Meier is the author of “JoinWith.Me,” “The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico,” and “The Final Days of Doggerland.” He grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1930s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. On his own since his teens, he has lived in several different countries, including Argentina and Japan, and has worked jobs such as washing dishes, repairing bicycles, and painting homes. When he is not writing books or award-winning screenplays, you’ll find him playing Latin and Flamenco guitar somewhere…or playing in a rock band. He holds a master’s degree in political science, as well as a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws.

