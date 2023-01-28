Helping People Breathe Healthy Indoor Air: Allergy Standards at KBIS, IBS, NHS and AHR - Advancing ESG and UN SDGs

Allergy Standards (ASL) is excited to announce its attendance and participation at a series of industry leading trade shows in Las Vegas – Las Vegas Market, NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) and the National Hardware Show (NHS) from January 29 - February 2, 2023 and at the AHR Expo in Atlanta on Feb 6.

CEO of ASL Dr John McKeon will be speaking at the International Builders Show on Thursday, February 2, 12:30pm with a presentation entitled "Meeting the Demand for Healthy Homes: Design, Build & Maintenance Strategies". This dynamic presentation will cover key strategies for building healthier indoor spaces so that building professionals can meet the growing consumer demand for healthier indoor environments.

As part of this US trade mission Allergy Standards will also be meeting and running Design Thinking workshops with several clients including Tarkett, LG, Knauf, 3M, Trane, Benjamin Moore, Pegasus Home Fashions and True Value. This opportunity to support clients also includes an immersive "Indoor Air Equality" session in New York with Tarkett at their Park Avenue, showroom in NYC on Feb 9, 2023.

As sustainability and social responsibility become increasingly important to consumers and businesses alike, Allergy Standards is proud to offer solutions that not only improve indoor air quality, but also support the principles of ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The company's air quality solutions have become particularly popular with manufacturers looking to meet the growing demand for ESG and health-conscious products.

Retailers will be interested to know that Allergy Standards' Certification Program, the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, can help differentiate their products from competitors and attract health-conscious consumers, while also contributing to UN SDGs such as good health and well-being (Goal 3) and responsible consumption and production (Goal 12). With over 20 years of experience in the field, Allergy Standards has established itself as a trusted partner for companies looking to empower their customers to make healthier choices.

"At Allergy Standards, we recognize the importance of the impact of products and practices on the indoor environment," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards. "That's why we are committed to helping manufacturers create products that meet the highest standards for indoor air quality. Our asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a powerful tool for promoting sustainable practices and meeting UN SDGs and ESG standards, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge with the attendees at these trade shows."

ASL's mission is to make the United Nations human right to breathe clean air a reality and to create a sustainable ‘One Health' world, where healthy people live on a healthy planet.

Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy) and innovation (ASL Institute).

