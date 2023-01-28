Investigation Alert FIGS, FRSH, ET, UPST: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors’ Losses?

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of FIGS, Inc. (“FIGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIGS) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action complaint was filed against FIGS. The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers was inflated; (ii) the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; and (iii) the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022 were inflated.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Freshworks, Inc. (“Freshworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSH) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Freshworks. According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Energy Transfer LP (“Energy Transfer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ET) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Energy Transfer. In the Complaint, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Energy Transfer had inadequate internal controls and procedures to prevent contractors from engaging in illegal conduct with regards to drilling activities, and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to such controls and procedures; (b) Energy Transfer, through its subsidiary Rover Pipeline, LLC (“Rover”), hired a third-party contractor to conduct Horizontal Directional Drilling Activities (“HDD”) for the Rover Pipeline Project (the “Project”), whose conduct of adding illegal additives in the drilling mud caused severe pollution near the Tuscarawas River when a large inadvertent release took place on April 13, 2017 (the “April 13 Release”); and (c) Energy Transfer continually downplayed its potential civil liabilities when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) was actively investigating Energy Transfer’s wrongdoing related to the April 13 Release and consistently provided it with updated information about FERC’s findings on this matter. These issues were foreseeably likely to subject Energy Transfer to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, and would also materially impact Energy Transfer’s financial results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Upstart. The filed complaint alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing a negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

