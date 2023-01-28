Under Secretary Fernandez Signs Administrative Arrangement with European Commission’s Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content, and Technology (DG-CNECT) on Artificial Intelligence

Yesterday, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez signed an administrative arrangement between the United States and European Commission to further research on artificial intelligence.

This arrangement presents an opportunity for joint scientific and technological research with our Transatlantic partners, for the benefit of the global scientific community. Furthermore, it offers a compelling vision for how to use AI in a way that serves our peoples and upholds our democratic values such as transparency, fairness, and privacy. The research areas will be integral to a stronger global future, and include: Extreme Weather and Climate Forecasting, Emergency Response Management, Health and Medicine Improvements, Electric Grid Optimization, and Agriculture Optimization. The United States and the EU are united in our goal to advance the benefits of AI and related critical technology. To stay updated, follow Under Secretary Fernandez on Twitter @State_E, Facebook @StateDeptE, and LinkedIn @State-E. For press inquiries, please contact: E_Communications@state.gov.