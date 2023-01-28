Telephone conversation between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

28/01/2023

64

On January 27, 2023, a telephone conversation was held between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Presidents noted with satisfaction the active political cooperation between the two countries, which is being successfully strengthened both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, primarily within the framework of authoritative international and regional structures.

Along with this, the sides positively assessed the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation, in connection with which the importance of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Tajik Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was noted.

The role of a fruitful dialogue in the cultural, scientific and educational spheres in the rapprochement of the peoples of the two countries was also highlighted.

An exchange of views took place on the most pressing topics of regional policy and the international agenda.

Priority attention is paid to maintaining interstate dialogue and trusting relations at the highest and high levels.

During the conversation, the head of Turkmenistan thanked the head of the friendly state for his great personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations. The President of Tajikistan, in turn, conveyed warm words of greeting and best wishes to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.