Biologics CDMO Secondary Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Generate $3.62 Billion by 2030

The biologics CDMO secondary packaging market has captured $1,711.7 million revenue in 2021, and it is projected to rise at a rate of 8.7% in the coming years, to generate $3,622.6 million revenue in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. It is due to the rising pharmaceutical production and increasing incidence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and chronic diseases.

Expansion of Businesses Propels Industry

The surging expenditure by several companies to expand their businesses in various geographies propels the industry. For instance, Catalent Inc. invested $350 million in April 2022 to expand drug manufacturing in Bloomington, Indiana.

Over the years, biological product production has risen, which has driven the demand for materials for secondary packing. In the U.S., the pharmaceutical industry offers a wide array of new drugs to enhance patient outcomes.

Rising Biopharmaceutical Application Boosts Industry Growth

Moreover, the surging pace of improvements in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, for the creation of biologics that can enhance medical care, are driving the market. Small and medium-sized companies are focusing on collaborations with CDMOs to improve the success of their products and survive in an industry that is dynamic and continuously transforming.

Currently, there are more than 7,800 products in the development stage for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, neurology, and diabetes, on account of the major investments in research and development.

For instance, WuXi Biologics began a collaboration with BravoBio Co. Ltd. in January 2022 to boost the production of vaccines for infectious diseases. BravoBio utilizes the integrated platforms of WuXi Vaccines for conducting preclinical research, manufacturing clinical supplies in compliance with GMP, and ensuring the worldwide supply of vaccines.

High Success Potential of Clinical-Phase Products

Furthermore, around 70% of the clinical-phase projects have shown the potential to perform better than the current drugs for specific indications. The undertrial pipeline includes products that may offer physicians novel approaches to disease management.

Boxes Are Preferred Secondary Packaging among Biologics CDMOs

Boxes dominated the industry in 2021, accounting for revenue of $1 billion . Moreover, they are projected to retain their position in the near future.

. Moreover, they are projected to retain their position in the near future. Boxes designed and engineered especially for biological product transportation, more specifically temperature-controlled and frozen and biologics, are now available.

They offer an optimum balance between temperature control and payload. In addition, the high-quality packing of biological drugs and custom-engineered solutions contribute to the alleviation of worldwide environmental issues.

Blister Packs Hold Largest Industry Share

Under primary package type, blister packs captured the largest industry share in 2021, of 40%. This category is also projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. It is because the majority of the CDMOs offer secondary packaging services for this kind of primary package.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions and Partnerships

Geographical Expansions

Drivers

Shift in Preference Toward CDMOs

Growing Pipeline of Biologics

Companies Involve in Partnerships With Biologics CDMOs to Introduce Novel Products

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

Increasing Costs of Packaging

