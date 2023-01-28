Insights on the Local Anesthesia Drugs Global Market to 2027 - by Drug Type, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global local anesthesia drugs market size reached US$ 2.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.56% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Local anesthesia drugs are chemical compounds producing anesthesia by inhibiting the excitation of nerve endings or blocking conduction in peripheral nerves. They are generally available as topical creams or administered via injections or sprays during minor surgeries, biopsies, dental care, labor and delivery, and obstetrical procedures.

They help treat painful conditions, such as mouth ulcers and sore throat, and relieve itching caused by cuts, minor burns, sunburns, scratches, insect bites, and poison ivy. They also assist in rapid and effective pain relief during gastritis, esophagitis, hiatus hernia, and heartburn of peptic ulcer.

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular, respiratory, and other chronic diseases that need several procedures, such as cochlear implantation, laparoscopic colectomy, laparoscopic hysterectomy, secondary hip replacement, and knee replacement, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population undergoing surgical interventions that require post-operative pain relief is catalyzing the demand for local anesthesia drugs across the globe. Moreover, the increasing number of dental surgeries, in confluence with the introduction of novel and effective medicines like articaine, levobupivacaine and ropivacaine, is propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, due to the increasing consciousness about physical appearance among individuals, there is a rise in the demand for minimally invasive (MI) cosmetic surgical procedures, such as botulinum toxin and facial filler injections, which is contributing to the market growth.

In addition to this, expanding medical tourism activities, along with developments in the healthcare infrastructure, are creating a positive market outlook. Besides this, technological advancements, including computer-based local anesthetic delivery and vibrotactile devices, are anticipated to provide a positive thrust to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Endo International plc, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Pacira Biosciences Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pierrel S.p.A. and Septodont.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global local anesthesia drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global local anesthesia drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global local anesthesia drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Drug Type

6.1 Lidocaine

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bupivacaine

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Benzocaine

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Ropivacaine

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Prilocaine

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Chloroprocaine

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration

7.1 Injectables

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Surface Anesthetic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacy

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pharmacy Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Baxter International Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Endo International plc

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Pacira Biosciences Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Pierrel S.p.A.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Drug Type Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Septodont

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Drug Type Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vtwns-anesthesia?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets