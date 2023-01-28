Global Security in Oil & Gas Growth Opportunities 2022-2030: Focus on Advanced Cybersecurity, Integrated Security Systems, & Managed Service Business Model
The security of oil and gas (O&G) infrastructures is a priority for the global energy industry
Rising demand for O&G and new facility constructions have boosted the security market growth, as any operational disruption of a major facility can adversely affect the global economy.
The O&G industry is most vulnerable to terrorist attacks due to its strategic nature, materials it handles, and the impact it can have across the world. Its entire value chain, ranging from exploration, production, refining, and pipeline transport to distribution, is at risk of such attacks.
Similar incidents in the past have generated security awareness, increasing the adoption of the latest technology and security solutions across global facilities. Threats may vary from information theft to a terrorist attack, but the economic impact and financial damage in case of an attack would be significant and depend on the attacker's motive.
The Russo-Ukrainian War is impacting global oil trade, and investments to protect O&G infrastructure in the long term are evident. The industry is witnessing a rapid digital transformation to enhance efficiency and manage operations effectively. Digitalization and network-centric operations are vulnerable to a wide range of cyber threats and hazards.
Different threat actors (e.g., novice, organized crime, and state actors) try to exploit weaknesses to cause physical and financial losses. Advanced persistent threats are a challenge to O&G companies that must prevent the penetration of their IT systems and corporate networks.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Security in Oil and Gas
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis - O&G Security
- Scope of Analysis
- Coverage Area- Security Technologies in O&G
- Global O&G Pipeline Construction
- Global O&G Industry Upstream Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)
- Vital Infrastructures in O&G
- Threat Assessment in O&G
- O&G Value Chain
- Security Opportunities in O&G
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - O&G Infrastructure Security
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Technology
- Spending Forecast by Region
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Spending Forecast Analysis by Region
- Spending Forecast by Technology - Africa
- Spending Forecast by Technology - North America
- Spending Forecast by Technology - Latin America
- Spending Forecast by Technology - Asia-Pacific
- Spending Forecast by Technology - Central Asia
- Spending Forecast by Technology - Europe
- Spending Forecast by Technology - The Middle East
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - O&G Infrastructure Security Technologies
- Technologies in O&G Infrastructure Security
- Command and Control
- Screening and Detection
- Surveillance
- Access Control and Identity Management
- Communication Equipment
- Cybersecurity
- Managed Services
- Security Industry Participants in O&G
- Competitive Environment
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Cybersecurity
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Security Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3: Managed Service Business Model
