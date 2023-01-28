Insights on the Industrial Motors Global Market to 2027 - Rising Utilization of Electric Motors in Industrial Processes and Auxiliary Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial motors market reached a value of US$ 21.11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 28.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An industrial motor relies on alternating current (AC) resources, such as power grids or generators, to work efficiently and transform electrical energy into mechanical energy. It is highly efficient as it does not use fuel and requires engine-oil maintenance compared to other electrical devices.

In addition, it is highly durable with a long lifespan as an industrial motor contains few moving parts that operate smoothly. As a result, it is used in blowers, industrial fans, machine tools, pumps, power tools, compressors, turbines, rolling mills, alternators, ships, movers, and paper mills.

The growing utilization of electric motors in industrial processes and auxiliary systems, such as compressed air generation, ventilation, and water pumping, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for alternating current (AC) motors as they are more reliable with low maintenance costs.

This, along with the increasing utilization of AC motors in pumps, water heaters, ovens, and off-road motorized and garden equipment, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce electric motors with a high power-to-weight ratio for reducing energy consumption and resolving portability issues.

This, coupled with the growing number of smart manufacturing pilot projects by governments of several countries, is catalyzing the demand for industrial motors. Besides this, the escalating demand for industrial motors that can save energy and reduce operational costs in organizations is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising need for water recycling due to the depletion of water resources across the globe is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Brook Crompton, Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG and Toshiba Corporation.

