Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,430 in the last 365 days.

Investment cooperation with the Republic of Korea in the field of ecology was discussed

UZBEKISTAN, January 27 - Investment cooperation with the Republic of Korea in the field of ecology was discussed

The Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade hosted a meeting with Vice Minister of Environment of the Republic of Korea Yoo Je-Chul to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the ecological sphere.

In particular, the implementation status of projects for construction of sanitary landfills and transshipment stations in the Jizzakh region and organisation of electricity production through conversion of landfill gas generated from household waste in Akhangaran and Maydontol was considered. The parties expressed mutual readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to the successful and timely execution of projects.

Successful cooperation was noted in the framework of projects aimed at improving environmental well-being in the Aral Sea region together with the Korean Agency for International Cooperation (KOICA) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

For reference: The projects envisage the restoration of the agrarian economy of Karakalpakstan by developing climate-resistant agribusiness, reducing the risk of natural disasters and improving food security.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue the bilateral dialogue aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring the efficient use of energy, water and land resources by switching to renewable energy sources.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Investment cooperation with the Republic of Korea in the field of ecology was discussed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.