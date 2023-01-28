Experience Romance on the High Seas this Valentine’s at Lily Beach Resort & Spa

Love is in the air at Lily Beach Resort & Spa this Valentine’s Day on the 14th of February, with a romantic programme to inspire couples to show their love and make memories to last a lifetime on this ‘most romantic of days’ during the year.

The Lily Post Office will be open for Valentine’s card writing, with a villa delivery service scheduled to ensure guests’ heartfelt message reach their lucky recipients. Secret (or not so secret!) admirers will be able to collect or write their card at reception, ready for surprise delivery on the day.

Loved up guests will also be able to capture their moments of holiday joy and happiness at the resort’s dedicated photo space. Set up in reception, prepare to strike a pose and share your memory by using the hashtag #Ilovelily on social media.

For something a little different, the relaxing overwater Tamara Spa will be hosting a Signature Drink Preparation and Oil Mixology Class. Not to mention, guests can also spoil their Valentine with an invigorating treatment from the spa’s indulgent menu of holistic therapies. To finish the perfect Valentine’s Day, guests can toast to their love with a cocktail at Vibes bar, where live music will be played from 9pm.

Guests can also make the most of the romantic activities available at Lily Beach Resort & Spa all year round, from lounging at the Adults-only infinity pool area at AQVA and booking a fairy-tale sunset cruise to extra special private dining experiences. There is no feeling in the world quite like waking up to a floating breakfast or enjoying a candlelit dinner beneath the Maldivian stars.

As a leading all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, Lily Beach once again goes above and beyond to surpass guests’ expectations, curating truly unique experiences for couples, honeymooners, and families alike.

To have a look at the Valentine’s Day Programme, click here – qrco.de/LBRlove2023

For more information and reservations, contact reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com