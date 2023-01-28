Việt Nam supports expansion of UN Security Council

VIETNAM, January 28 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam supports the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in terms of both permanent and non-permanent members, with the fair representation of groups of nations, especially underrepresented ones, taken into account, Ambassador Nguyễn Phương Trà, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has said.

Addressing the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council reform at the 77th UN General Assembly on January 26 (local time) in New York, Trà also emphasised improving the working method of the UNSC and limiting the use of veto power.

She highlighted the importance of dialogues and discussions on the council reshuffle within the IGN framework, suggesting that this process be carried out transparently, with the participation of all members, and based on respecting countries' interests.

The Vietnamese representative said that the world's challenges are also a driving force for change, proposing countries push for a comprehensive and profound reform of the council so that this body can fulfil its important responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

At this session, UN members all emphasised the need to reshuffle the UNSC to ensure the representation nature, democracy, transparency and efficiency; and reflect the reality of the world’s current situation. — VNS