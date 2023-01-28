NA leader praises State Audit Office's contributions to anti-corruption

VIETNAM, January 28 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ made a new-year visit to the State Audit Office of Việt Nam (SAV) yesterday, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc, Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, along with leaders of the parliament’s committees, accompanied Huệ on the trip.

The top legislator praised the efforts and initiatives of the audit sector to fulfil its tasks last year, saying that it contributed to the outstanding achievements of the country and the NA and the Government in particular.

He noted that the SAV had done a good job in assisting the NA's supervision work, especially in inspecting the implementation of policies and laws on thrift practices and anti-wastefulness.

The NA leader also commended the SAV on its external activities. The agency has maintained cooperation mechanisms with the state audit agencies of Laos and Cambodia and made essential contributions to the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI).

The top legislator said the Party and State expect the SAV to play a more crucial role in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena and promoting thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, contributing to strengthening financial and budget disciplines.

Pointing out that the most important thing is still the professional qualifications and ethics of each auditor, the NA Chair noted that the State Audit must always sharpen its two 'weapons': openness and transparency.

"Transparency and compliance with the law will strengthen financial and budgetary discipline and discipline," said Huệ.

He said he hopes that the SAV will have a more prestigious voice in the community of ASOSAI, ASEANSAI, and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

The NA chairman took the occasion to wish the staff of the agency good health, happiness, and success in the Year of the Cat. — VNS