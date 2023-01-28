PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2023 UP confers Senator Mark Villar with Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa The University of the Philippines has conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree to Senator Mark A. Villar on Friday, 27 January 2023 for his valuable contribution to the country and to the UP community. "Today, I stand before you all, truly humbled and privileged as I accept this great honor bestowed upon me. One of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon someone, from one of the most prestigious institutions in the World. I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the University of the Philippines", Villar said on his acceptance speech. The honorary degree is conferred upon individuals for outstanding achievements in their fields and exemplary service to their fellowmen. "I would like to dedicate this award to all those who have guided, helped, and sometimes carried me in this journey. It's an honor to serve as a vessel for the dreams of so many Filipinos who dream for a better tomorrow and yearn for a country where we can all achieve the high quality of life that all Filipinos deserve", Senator Villar said. The UP recognized his outstanding accomplishments as Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways where he led the Golden Age of Infrastructure. Senator Villar was also instrumental in the construction and rehabilitation of numerous facilities in different UP campuses. "I realized that this award is not just for me, it is for all of those who have guided and supported me throughout my life and to all those who worked tirelessly to accomplish the goals of the Build Build Build Program", Senator Mark villar said. The ceremony was attended by members of the UP Board of Regents, officials of the UP College of Law and UP System, DPWH officials, and Senator Mark Villar's family -- Former Senate President Manny Villar, Senator Cynthia Villar, Congresswoman Camille Villar, and Paolo Villar. His wife Atty Emmeline Aglipay Villar and daughter Emma Therese Villar were witnesses to the conferment.