Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market 2023 is expected to surge to a market revenue of around US$ 437.3 Mn by the end of 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem cell therapy is a rapidly growing field in the animal health industry, with significant potential for treating a wide range of diseases and injuries. The global animals stem cell therapy market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for effective and non-invasive treatments for various animal health conditions.

The global animal stem cell therapy market was valued at US$ 249.9 Mn at the end of 2021, with a projected CAGR of 5.2% for the next ten years, which indicates positive market growth.

Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide revenue from animal stem cell therapy is expected to surge to a market valuation of around US$ 437.3 Mn by the end of 2032.

Stem cells are a type of cell that can develop into many different types of cells in the body. They have the ability to self-renew, meaning they can create more of themselves, and they can also differentiate, meaning they can change into other types of cells. These properties make stem cells an attractive option for treating a wide range of diseases and injuries in animals, including osteoarthritis, spinal cord injuries, and heart disease.

The global animals stem cell therapy market is segmented by type of animal, source of stem cells, and application. Based on type of animal, the market is segmented into livestock, companion animals, and horses. Livestock, such as cattle and pigs, are majorly used for food production, and hence, the demand for stem cell therapy in this segment is high. Based on source of stem cells, the market is segmented into allogeneic and autologous. Based on application, the market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular disorders, neurology, and others.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of stem cell therapy, growing animal population, and rising investments in animal health are the major drivers of the market. However, the high cost of stem cell therapy and lack of standardized protocols are the major challenges for the market.

The major players operating in the animals stem cell therapy market include VetCell Therapeutics, BioMedVet, MediVet America, Stem Cell Systems, Vet-Stem, Medivet Biologics, and others. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

Competitive Landscape

The market for animal stem cell therapy is moderately fragmented with the presence of well-established players. The market is subject to high competition, and market players actively seek collaborative approaches for new product development to ensure increased product outreach.

Acquisitions and mergers within the industry further promote the market presence of manufacturers, thus propelling the overall industry.

• In 2019, Medrego launched a new stem cell therapy product for the well-being of dogs. CaniCell is used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and other degenerative diseases in canines.

• In 2019, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated acquired Aratana Therapeutics. This acquisition was completed to develop and commercialize innovative therapeutics for canines and felines.

• In 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim partnered with PetMedix, a U.K.-based company involved in the antibody research & development of animal health.

Key Segments Covered in Animal Stem Cell Therapy Industry Research

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market by Product Type:

• Hemopoietic Stem Cells

• Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market by Source:

• Allogeneic Animal Stem Cell Therapy

• Autologous Animal Stem Cell Therapy

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market by Application:

• Osteoarthritis

• Soft Tissue Injuries

• Traumatic Fractures

• Tendonitis

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Others

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market by Species:

• Canine

• Feline

• Equine

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market by End User:

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Clinics

• Veterinary Research Institutes

