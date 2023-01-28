Stephan Piscano to Launch Real Estate Themed Podcast & YouTube Channel
Stephan Piscano CEO & Managing Partner of @VacationWealthPartners is launching a new Bi-Weekly Podcast & YouTube in February 2023 called @CommonSenseConcepts
We have an incredible network and this will hopefully become another fun, educational way for us to engage and learn together to be prepared for opportunities that are available to all of us”NAPA, CA, USA, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephan Piscano CEO & Managing Partner of @VacationWealthPartners is launching a new Bi-Weekly Podcast & YouTube in February 2023 called @CommonSenseConcepts with a focus on real estate, finance, & motivating entrepreneurs to utilize common sense concepts both as investors and small business owners. Stephan Piscano has hosted hundreds of webinars during the last decade, and made dozens of appearances on like-minded Podcasts, and Radio/TV shows, and for the first time will look to engage with followers in a more informal, & direct conversational format through both the podcast and YouTube channel.
— Stephan Piscano
"I have always enjoyed having discussions with members of my network, and have found webinars to be a great way to engage, learn a few things myself, and provide access to the same knowledge and resources that I get access to. I never thought anyone would want to hear me ramble for an hour every two weeks, but recently we have gotten positive feedback from partners, and high-level members of the network that this could be beneficial, so I am excited and thankful to engage in this way, and hopefully also bring on some extremely talented guests that are experts in fields that will add value to my network. While the show will still keep the core focus on real estate and investment strategies, I am excited to engage a bit more in other topics as well, including motivation, entrepreneurial mindset, and even sports to some extent. If people enjoy it and benefit from the content I will be thankful to keep doing it for a long time." Said Piscano.
Stephan Piscano is the owner and founder of the largest real estate group on LinkedIn, "The Real Estate Networking Group" with a combined reach of 2.1 active members. He has been an active real estate investor for nearly 2 decades, and has recently been appointed as an asset manager with Adagio Group where he will be utilizing an Asset Based Lending strategy in the real estate sector.
To join the community and/or be among the first to get notified when episode 1 is LIVE please subscribe to the current company YouTube channel @VacationWealthPartners or follow Stephan Piscano on Twitter @VacationWealthPartners
