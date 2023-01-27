Submit Release
Parks Department hosts February school vacation week activities

Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for February school vacation week. Online registration and more information on all these free family activities can be found on the Parks Department website.

Open Gym
Tuesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 23
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue
Open Gym is available to students, families, and community members to play pick-up sports such as kickball, wiffleball, soccer, football, and participate in fitness stations, run laps, and more.
Ages 7 and up
Boston.gov/sports

Softball Hitting and Fielding Clinics
Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue
The program features UMass Boston softball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels.
Pre-registration required
Ages 10 and up
Boston.gov/sports

Children’s Winter Festival
Wednesday, February 22
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Boston Common (corner of Beacon and Charles Streets)
This beloved annual festival offers winter activities, inflatable attractions, and fun giveaways.
All ages
Boston.gov/winterfest

Baseball Hitting and Fielding Clinics
Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m
The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue
The program features UMass Boston baseball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels.
Pre-registration required
Ages 10 and up
Boston.gov/sports

Call 617-635-4505 or email parks@boston.gov for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

 

 

Parks Department hosts February school vacation week activities

