Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Croffut Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Croffut Place, Southeast.

At approximately 3:39 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 34-year-old Delonte Holloman, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). Holloman was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. He was additionally charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License.

