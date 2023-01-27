Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 5300 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 5300 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:28 pm, MPD members responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located the victim suffering from apparent puncture wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, 29-year-old Clifton Penny, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

###