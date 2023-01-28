The UBJ - Influential Personalities 30 Under 30 Magazine & Awards - India's Biggest Influencers & Entrepreneurs Awards Night Recognizing and Celebrating the Achievements of Exceptional Young Talent

Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - The UBJ is excited to announce the launch of "The UBJ - Influential Personalities 30 Under 30" award and magazine Powered By QuickPR & ASTNT Media. This annual event recognizes and celebrates the achievements of young individuals under the age of 30 who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

The award ceremony will take place in the first week of April, where the 30 winners will be honored for their exceptional work in areas such as business, technology, arts, and social impact. The event will feature keynote speeches from influencers and networking opportunities for attendees. This is a great opportunity to showcase the talents of young people and the impact they are having in the community.

The accompanying magazine will feature profiles and interviews with the 30 winners, as well as articles on the latest trends and insights in their respective fields. The magazine will be available both in print and digital format. This is a great opportunity for the winners to share their stories and showcase their work to a wider audience.

The UBJ is currently accepting nominations for the award and magazine. To nominate someone, please visit their website www.30under30.theubj.com and submit a nomination form by 10 March 2023. They encourage the community to submit nominations for individuals who are making a real difference and making an impact in their respective fields.

The "The UBJ - Influential Personalities 30 Under 30" award and magazine is a great opportunity to showcase the achievements of young talent. The UBJ is excited to see the impact these individuals will have in the future and how they will continue to shape their respective fields.

The UBJ also believes that this award and magazine will inspire others to pursue their passions and make a positive impact in their community. They want to celebrate these young people and recognize the impact they are making, while also encouraging others to do the same.

Nominated Profiles: Jaya Kishori, Nitanshi Goel, Aliya Hamidi, Kashika Kapoor, Darasing Khurana, Anubhav Dubey, Ashish Dawar, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ashutosh Partihast, Akshaya Alshi & more..

For more information, please contact: media@theubj.com

