The San Diego Field Office Kicks of the Year Strong with Nine Seizures Worth More Than $9 Million Dangerous Drugs

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the San Diego Field Office kicked off the new year strong, seizing more than $9 million worth of dangerous drugs at its ports of entry. From January 4 through January 22, nine significant seizures led CBP officers to extract 515 packages of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from travelers’ vehicles.



"This is truly an outstanding demonstration of our officer's commitment to CBP's mission." stated Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. "CBP is a world class law enforcement agency, and our employees work tirelessly to keep legitimate travel and trade flowing while also securing the U.S. Border."

CBP officers at the ports of entry utilized K-9 teams and imaging systems to discover the following:

January 4 - CBP officers seized 50 packages of a cocaine, weighing 131.88 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

January 6 - CBP officers seized two packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 4.67 pounds, and 12 packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 17.46 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

January 8 - CBP officers seized 96 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 110.38 pounds, from a female driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

On January 10 - CBP officers seized 14 packages of cocaine weighing 38.09 pounds, two packages of fentanyl powder weighing 4.67 pounds, one package of blue fentanyl pills, weighing 2.51 pounds, and one package of heroin weighing 2.42 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

January 11 - CBP officers seized 57 packages of cocaine, weighing 256 pounds, from a male driver at the Tecate port of entry commercial facility.

January 12 - CBP officers seized 186 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 194.09 pounds, and nine blue fentanyl pills, weighing 0.0024 pounds, from a female driver and a male passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.

January 13 - CBP officers seized 39 packages of blue fentanyl pills, weighing 7.28 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico west port of entry.

January 13 - CBP officers seized 13 packages of blue fentanyl pills, weighing 29.93 pounds, and 11 packages of cocaine, weighing 28.17 pounds, from a male driver at the Andrade port of entry.

January 22 - CBP officers seized 17 packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 43.43 pounds, seven packages of blue fentanyl pills, weighing 17.81 pounds, and seven packages of methamphetamine, weighing 7.84 pounds from a female driver and a male passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.

The fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin have a combined estimated street value of $9.1 million.

All subjects were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.

The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers from each of the respective ports of entry.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics.

