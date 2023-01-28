KAR Dance Convention Announces 2023 Season with Star-Studded Faculty Lineup and Pro:tégé Program

KAR Dance Convention announces 2023 season with star-studded faculty lineup, new Pro:tégé Program for dancers to work one-on-one with industry professionals, gain personalized feedback & insight into professional dance world. Open to all levels, limited spots available. Kicks off in September.

Los Angeles, CA January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KAR Dance Convention, the premier dance event for dancers of all ages and levels, is excited to announce its 2023 season, featuring a star-studded lineup of industry professionals and the introduction of its new Pro:tégé Professionals Program.

This year, KAR will bring together some of the biggest names in the dance industry, including choreographers from popular television shows and live concert tours, Broadway performers, and world-renowned dance companies. Dancers will have the opportunity to take classes from these experts in a variety of styles, including contemporary, hip hop, jazz, and more.

In addition to the classes, KAR is excited to announce the introduction of its Elite Pro:tégés. This program will provide dancers with the opportunity to work one-on-one with industry professionals, receive personalized feedback, and gain valuable insight into the professional dance world. The program is open to dancers of all levels, and a limited number of spots will be available.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this unique opportunity for dancers of all ages and levels to learn from some of the best in the industry,” said KAR Dance Convention Founder and CEO, Noah Lands. “We are confident that the Pro:tégé Program will provide dancers with an experience that will help them take their dance careers to the next level.”

“The Pro:tégé Program is an incredible opportunity for dancers to learn from some of the most successful and respected professionals in the dance industry. We provide them with the tools to be able to become a better version of themselves," said Pro:tégé Program Director, Nancy O'Meara. “We’re excited to offer this one-of-a-kind experience and help dancers achieve their dreams.”

“KAR Dance Convention is committed to providing dancers with a world-class experience,” said KAR Dance Convention Vice President Adrian Ruiz. “We’re excited to offer the Pro:tégé Program and give dancers the chance to take their skills to the next level and achieve their full potential."

KAR Dance Convention will kick off its 2023 season in September and will travel to major cities across the United States throughout the year. Dancers can register for events and find more information about the Pro:tégé Program at karconvention.com.

KAR Productions is the premier dance event for dancers of all ages and levels, offering classes from industry professionals in a variety of styles, including contemporary, hip hop, jazz, and more. Founded in 1981, KAR has traveled to major cities across the United States, providing dancers with the opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with the dance community.

