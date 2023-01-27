Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,586 in the last 365 days.

Navy to Temporarily Suspend Some Dry Dock Operations in the Pacific Northwest

The recently conducted seismic assessment, executed as part of the Navy’s long-range Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), identified potential issues associated with the remote possibility of a large-scale earthquake occurring simultaneously with a submarine maintenance availability. With this new information, the Navy is taking additional measures to further ensure the safety of the shipyard workforce, Sailors, the local public, the environment, and the submarines.

This action does not affect the nation’s strategic deterrent capability or the ability of the fleet to continue its overall mission.

“Our public shipyards are essential to our national defense,” said Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command. “We will begin implementing these mitigations immediately and safely return our dry docks to full capacity as soon as possible.”

The Navy is working to minimize delays to ship schedules and fleet impacts. The work packages for each affected availability are being evaluated and structured to continue work pier side when possible. Aircraft carrier maintenance is not impacted by this decision.

A Naval Sea Systems Command led team is working now to safely and efficiently return the docks to service with the additional upgrades in place.

For questions related to this release, please contact the Navy Office of Information at 703-697-5342 or ptgn_chinfonewsdesk@navy.mil.

You just read:

Navy to Temporarily Suspend Some Dry Dock Operations in the Pacific Northwest

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.