Navy to Temporarily Suspend Some Dry Dock Operations in the Pacific Northwest

The recently conducted seismic assessment, executed as part of the Navy’s long-range Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), identified potential issues associated with the remote possibility of a large-scale earthquake occurring simultaneously with a submarine maintenance availability. With this new information, the Navy is taking additional measures to further ensure the safety of the shipyard workforce, Sailors, the local public, the environment, and the submarines.

This action does not affect the nation’s strategic deterrent capability or the ability of the fleet to continue its overall mission.

“Our public shipyards are essential to our national defense,” said Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command. “We will begin implementing these mitigations immediately and safely return our dry docks to full capacity as soon as possible.”

The Navy is working to minimize delays to ship schedules and fleet impacts. The work packages for each affected availability are being evaluated and structured to continue work pier side when possible. Aircraft carrier maintenance is not impacted by this decision.

A Naval Sea Systems Command led team is working now to safely and efficiently return the docks to service with the additional upgrades in place.

For questions related to this release, please contact the Navy Office of Information at 703-697-5342 or ptgn_chinfonewsdesk@navy.mil.