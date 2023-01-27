Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,535 in the last 365 days.

Temporary travel restrictions for travellers from China extended

SWEDEN, January 27 - On 26 January, the Swedish Government decided to extend the previously-adopted entry restrictions requiring all travellers from China to be able to present a negative test result for ongoing COVID-19 infection upon arrival in Sweden, regardless of their vaccination status.

The requirement to present a certificate showing a negative test result entered into force on 7 January and applies until 18 February 2023.

The test requirement applies to adults and children over the age of 12 who are third-country nationals. There are certain exemptions from the test requirement, including for people with residence permits in Sweden, long-term residents of the EU and EEA, and travellers with imperative family reasons. The entry restrictions do not apply to Swedish citizens.

You just read:

Temporary travel restrictions for travellers from China extended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.