Temporary travel restrictions for travellers from China extended

SWEDEN, January 27 - On 26 January, the Swedish Government decided to extend the previously-adopted entry restrictions requiring all travellers from China to be able to present a negative test result for ongoing COVID-19 infection upon arrival in Sweden, regardless of their vaccination status.



The requirement to present a certificate showing a negative test result entered into force on 7 January and applies until 18 February 2023.

The test requirement applies to adults and children over the age of 12 who are third-country nationals. There are certain exemptions from the test requirement, including for people with residence permits in Sweden, long-term residents of the EU and EEA, and travellers with imperative family reasons. The entry restrictions do not apply to Swedish citizens.