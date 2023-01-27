Submit Release
ACHI President Discusses Arkansas’s State of Maternal Health

Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation. In an interview with radio station KUAF, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses this unwelcome distinction, as well as policy options for improving maternal health in the state, including extending Medicaid postpartum coverage to a full year.

Monday, Jan. 23, was Maternal Health Awareness Day. ACHI marked the day by calling for a concerted effort by Arkansas leaders to make the state a less risky place for women to give birth.

See also our recent blog post on a March of Dimes report that found that nearly half of Arkansas’s counties are maternity care deserts.

