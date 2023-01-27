Gov. Kemp: Sustainable Building Materials Company to Invest $59 Million in Upson County

GEORGIA, January 27 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.

“In Georgia, companies have all the resources they need to thrive, from reliable infrastructure to a highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we continue to bring quality jobs to every corner of our state, we're working hard to connect Georgians with the opportunities they need to succeed in these careers.”

Green Georgia LLC will design and manufacture low-carbon materials used to create prefabricated buildings for a variety of structures, including sustainable factories.

“We are beyond excited to call Georgia home to our next plant and create over 170 jobs for Upson County,” said John Wolfington, Principal of Green Georgia. “Green Georgia is an eco-friendly building solutions company that is going to transform the way we build today. By building in a controlled environment, our products can be produced at a much lower cost and quicker than traditional construction without producing the waste that comes with traditional construction.”

Green Georgia LLC has committed to using local contractors and suppliers for construction of their more than 300,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Thomaston-Upson Industrial Park. The new facility on State Route 36 will allow Green Georgia LLC to address increasing demand across the Southeast. Operations are expected to begin by early 2024, and the company will be hiring for positions in sales, administration, engineering, and production.

“We are thrilled to welcome Green Georgia LLC to Thomaston and are excited about the opportunity this represents for our community,” said Kyle Fletcher, Executive Director of the Thomaston-Upson County Industrial Development Authority. “We believe their product and mission to provide sustainable materials furthers our community’s mission to attract innovative and forward-thinking companies to our region. An investment of this size proves that companies are looking for what smaller communities in rural Georgia can offer: a robust workforce, opportunity for growth with small town charm, and a tight-knit community. Georgia is the best state in which to do business, and this project represents a win for Thomaston, Upson County, and our middle Georgia community.”

Project Manager Mellissa Takeuchi represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project, in partnership with the Thomaston-Upson County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

“Green Georgia LLC’s eco-friendly building materials are designed to help businesses grow while reducing their impact on the environment,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With companies increasingly focused on meeting corporate sustainability goals, this new facility is uniquely positioned to support the growth of key industries in Georgia. In addition, Upson County has successfully grown its manufacturing industry over the last few years, and we are grateful for our partners who work with companies to build healthy communities through job creation.”

About Green Georgia LLC

Green Georgia, LLC works with top building industry leaders and uses cutting-edge technology to develop the highest quality, energy efficient, and green panel designs to create cost-effective building systems for commercial, industrial, retail, and residential markets. With advanced manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge methods, Green Georgia provides a high quality, lightweight, energy efficient, sustainable, durable, and weather/disaster-resilient building systems in all regions for customers.