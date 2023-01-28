Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1800 Block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the 1800 Block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:33 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife, attempted to stab the victim, and took their property. The suspect fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, 38-year-old Christie Jones of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).