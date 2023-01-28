Jewellery companies brace for God of Wealth Day rush

VIETNAM, January 28 -

HCM CITY — Jewellery companies have stocked a wide range of gold items to meet the usual surge in demand on the God of Wealth Day, which this year falls on January 31.

Many people believe buying a piece of gold on the day, which falls on the 10th day of the lunar year, brings good fortune and prosperity to their business and family through the year, and so buying usually skyrockets.

This year, besides traditional figurines of the God of Wealth inscribed with the words Phúc (Happiness), Lộc (Prosperity), Thọ (Longevity), and Tài (Wealth), the 12 zodiac animals and lucky charm bracelets made of 24k and 18k gold, companies have also launched a wide selection of cat-inspired statues and jewellery since this is the Year of the Cat.

Lê Trí Thông, CEO of Phú Nhuận Jewelry JSC, said his company has launched many unique products with new designs and packaging and at various price points to meet a range of demand.

PNJ has also launched limited edition sets of three, six and 12 gold pieces inscribed with word carrying special meaning on each piece, lucky charm bracelets, and cat figurines.

It is also offering incentives and gifts to customers, and accepting pre-orders for Thần Tài gold and online payment.

Bảo Tín Minh Châu Jelwery JSC has launched many items made from 14k, 18k and 24k gold and jewellery products to suit a range of needs and budgets.

DOJI has prepared 450,000 products for its 2023 Gold Festival from January27 to 31, with the main ones being 24k cat-inspired pieces in blister packs weighing 0.1, 0.2 or 0.5 tael and gold coins inscribed with images of God of Wealth. A tael equals 37.5gm.

Other jewellery companies like Sacombank Jewelry Company, SJC and Phú Quý Gold, and major gold shops across the country too have stocked a wide range of products.

Gold and jewellery shops also plan to remain open longer than usual to meet the likely rush.

Jewellery companies are also selling gold online, and customers who place order before the God of Wealth Day can get delivery at home or at the store at a designated time.

At 2:30pm on January 27 SJC was buying gold at VNĐ67.5 million (US$2,870) per tael and selling at VNĐ68.5 million ($2,916). VNS