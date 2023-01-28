Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,538 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Our thoughts are with the family of Tyre Nichols, who died at the hands of officers in Memphis, TN.

Being sworn to uphold the law comes with great responsibility. Law enforcement officers operating outside the law must be held accountable for their actions. Trust between law enforcement & our communities is invaluable. The egregious actions of these officers seriously undermine efforts to strengthen police and community relationships.  

As an agency, we are committed to treating the public with dignity and respect, even those we may have in custody. Our code of ethics and standards of conduct demand this. Any act of violence toward a person in police custody is inexcusable.

We are charged with conducting criminal investigations in this state, and sometimes, this includes investigating officer use of force incidents and other police misconduct. We will continue to conduct thorough and transparent investigations to find the facts of a case and provide them to a prosecutor.

It is our hope that we can all come together and find solutions to make our cities safer and that the actions of a few do not define the heroic acts of thousands of men and women who wear the badge with honor and distinction every day.

You just read:

Read more about Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.