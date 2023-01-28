Read more about Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Our thoughts are with the family of Tyre Nichols, who died at the hands of officers in Memphis, TN.

Being sworn to uphold the law comes with great responsibility. Law enforcement officers operating outside the law must be held accountable for their actions. Trust between law enforcement & our communities is invaluable. The egregious actions of these officers seriously undermine efforts to strengthen police and community relationships.

As an agency, we are committed to treating the public with dignity and respect, even those we may have in custody. Our code of ethics and standards of conduct demand this. Any act of violence toward a person in police custody is inexcusable.

We are charged with conducting criminal investigations in this state, and sometimes, this includes investigating officer use of force incidents and other police misconduct. We will continue to conduct thorough and transparent investigations to find the facts of a case and provide them to a prosecutor.

It is our hope that we can all come together and find solutions to make our cities safer and that the actions of a few do not define the heroic acts of thousands of men and women who wear the badge with honor and distinction every day.