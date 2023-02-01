Fisibility – Organizes All Business & Personal Finances in One App (Free for Everyone)
Fisibility announces the release of its Free (no Ads) AI Financial Productivity AppNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fisibility affords everyone their own Financial Digital Assistant, facilitating time-in-motion money management, daily task automation, & financial performance visibility.
The Fisibility Movement: Fisibility has embarked on the undertaking of assisting all people with achieving better insight into and better control over their finances & investments. Have fun using the app and be inspired to help and serve others.
Fisibility which stands for "Financial Visibility" is a multi-patent pending AI system designed for both Business Use & Personal Use in one single application.
Fisibility has identified the intersection between the needs of affordable task automation technology delivering greater efficiencies with more velocity, and the desires of people wanting a better & more productive life with a primary focus on the vehicle that drives many of life's activities – Money.
Fisibility Understands & Empathizes with Three Basic Life Facts:
1. People are “Extremely Busy”
2. Managing Budgets, Expenses (receipts / payments), & General Finances is typically “Not Fun”
3. Tasks associated with number 2 are typically “Very Time Consuming”
The Solution: Fisibility Lite AI Financial Productivity App that is now being made available for everyone to easily incorporate into one's Business & Personal life in order to be Better at Life.
Download the Free Fisibility Lite App for iOS & Android HERE
Free Support: In addition to the App being free, the Fisibility Support team is available to assist with App setup upon request and has produced a series of “How To Use” tutorial videos @FisibilityLite
Key Features & Benefits of the Fisibility Lite App Digital Assistant Include:
• Daily Inspirations | Be Inspired & Inspire Others
• Financial Achievements | Have Fun, Get Rewarded, & Level Up
• Recurring Payments Manager | Never Pay a Late Fee Again
CFPB Says Americans Pay $120 Billion in Credit Card Interest & Late Fees
• Budget Alert Manager | Eliminate Over-Spending
• General Budget Manager | Easy to setup, no more Spreadsheets
• Project Manager | Visibility into Project Costs, Income, & Profitability (vacations, renovations, etc)
• Expense Receipt Manager | No more paper clutter (take a pic, AI reads it, post it)
• User Manager | Link staff to your Business account & family members to your Personal account
• Performance Manager | CIPBITS AI assist with analyzing Good, Bad, & General performance
• Dashboard Manager | Real-time view and comparisons of all financial activities
Everyone Can Benefit From Having More Fisibility In Their Life
Join the Fisibility Movement, Use the App, Invite a Friend
For more Fisibility Insights visit Fisibility.com/WhitePaper
