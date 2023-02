Fisibility – Organizes All Business & Personal Finances in One App (Free for Everyone)

Fisibility Organizes Business & Personal Finances Fisibility Lite App: Made for Everyone, Free for Everyone Protect Your Business & Personal Finances

Fisibility announces the release of its Free (no Ads) AI Financial Productivity App

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisibility affords everyone their own Financial Digital Assistant, facilitating time-in-motion money management, daily task automation, & financial performance visibility.The Fisibility Movement: Fisibility has embarked on the undertaking of assisting all people with achieving better insight into and better control over their finances & investments. Have fun using the app and be inspired to help and serve others.Fisibility which stands for "Financial Visibility" is a multi-patent pending AI system designed for both Business Use & Personal Use in one single application.Fisibility has identified the intersection between the needs of affordable task automation technology delivering greater efficiencies with more velocity, and the desires of people wanting a better & more productive life with a primary focus on the vehicle that drives many of life's activities – Money.Fisibility Understands & Empathizes with Three Basic Life Facts:1. People are “Extremely Busy”2. Managing Budgets, Expenses (receipts / payments), & General Finances is typically “Not Fun”3. Tasks associated with number 2 are typically “Very Time Consuming”The Solution: Fisibility Lite AI Financial Productivity App that is now being made available for everyone to easily incorporate into one's Business & Personal life in order to be Better at Life.Download the Free Fisibility Lite App for iOS & Android HERE Free Support: In addition to the App being free, the Fisibility Support team is available to assist with App setup upon request and has produced a series of “How To Use” tutorial videos @FisibilityLite Key Features & Benefits of the Fisibility Lite App Digital Assistant Include:• Daily Inspirations | Be Inspired & Inspire Others• Financial Achievements | Have Fun, Get Rewarded, & Level Up• Recurring Payments Manager | Never Pay a Late Fee Again• Budget Alert Manager | Eliminate Over-Spending• General Budget Manager | Easy to setup, no more Spreadsheets• Project Manager | Visibility into Project Costs, Income, & Profitability (vacations, renovations, etc)• Expense Receipt Manager | No more paper clutter (take a pic, AI reads it, post it)• User Manager | Link staff to your Business account & family members to your Personal account• Performance Manager | CIPBITS AI assist with analyzing Good, Bad, & General performance• Dashboard Manager | Real-time view and comparisons of all financial activitiesEveryone Can Benefit From Having More Fisibility In Their LifeJoin the Fisibility Movement, Use the App, Invite a FriendFor more Fisibility Insights visit Fisibility.com/WhitePaper

Fisibility Lite - AI Financial Productivity App - Introduction