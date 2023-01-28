Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,609 in the last 365 days.

SPRUCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spruce Power Holding Corp on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spruce Power Holding Corp. SPRU f/k/a XL Fleet Corp. on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Spruce on March 8, 2021 with a Class Period from September 2, 2020 to March 2, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Spruce have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) XL's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (ii) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (iii) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (iv) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Spruce, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005464/en/

You just read:

SPRUCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spruce Power Holding Corp on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.