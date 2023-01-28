STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police reacts with shock, outrage to fatal Memphis police beating

WATERBURY, Vermont (Friday, Jan. 27, 2023) — The men and women of the Vermont State Police are united in their shock and anger in witnessing video of an egregious display of police brutality in Memphis that led to a man’s death.

“This blatant, horrific use of excessive force by members of law enforcement shocks the conscience,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “I am sickened by what I saw and share the outrage that so many people are feeling. It is beyond appalling that officers who should be protecting and serving the public instead beat a man to death after a traffic stop. These officers failed in their basic humanity, betrayed their oaths, and tarnished not only their own badges but those of police officers everywhere. I applaud the authorities in Tennessee for bringing murder charges so quickly, because murder is the only way to characterize this terrible attack.”

The colonel continued: “I know I speak for every member of the Vermont State Police, sworn and civilian, in expressing our anger over this incident and our collective call for an end to police brutality and excessive force. We extend our condolences to the family, loved ones and supporters of Tyre Nichols, and we understand that the impact of his death is far-reaching.”

The Vermont State Police wants residents and visitors to our state to understand that VSP has in place systems and training that seek to prevent similar incidents from occurring here.

Following the murder by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly three years ago, the Vermont State Police doubled down on its longstanding commitment to fair and impartial policing. Troopers receive extensive training on de-escalating potentially volatile situations. They are required to provide first aid to anyone in medical distress. They must intervene if they witness acts of excessive force committed by fellow troopers. Additionally, VSP is committed to ensuring that victims and community members have access to professional support if they experience harm or face a mental health crisis.

The state police’s co-directors of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs, Capt. Barbara Kessler and Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo, lead the agency’s efforts to ensure that all members practice policing that is equitable and just; that VSP forges meaningful connections with historically marginalized communities; and that our workforce better reflects those we serve.

In the wake of the Memphis beating, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison called on police agencies to fundamentally reexamine themselves and commit to stopping excessive force from occurring in their ranks.

“The brutal attack on Tyre Nichols by on-duty police officers in Memphis was nothing short of vicious and incomprehensible,” Commissioner Morrison said. “As a police leader, I am outraged that this type of excessive force could occur in 2023. I call on every police leader to reflect on how we are selecting, training and supervising our officers. If our officers cannot see the humanity in every person they interact with, they do not deserve to wear the badge. Our officers must be capable of self-regulation, compassion and integrity to intervene when they see something wrong. In Vermont, as police leaders it is our duty and responsibility to remain constantly vigilant to prevent a grotesque incident like this from occurring here.”

