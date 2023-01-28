Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts public of tram shutdown at Kahului Airport

Main, News Posted on Jan 27, 2023 in Airports News

Kahului – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is alerting travelers that the passenger tram that runs between the consolidated rental car facility (CONRAC) and the airport lobby at Kahului Airport (OGG) will be shut down for four days next week.

Expansion joint repair work on the rails is schedule to start at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31. It should be completed by the end of the day, but the tram will not be operational again for 72 hours for the concrete curing period.

A contractor will provide golf carts to take anyone needing assistance between the CONRAC and the airport lobby. For those who choose to walk it’s about 7 to 10 minutes between the two locations.

Car rental companies have been informed to let customers know that if they have baggage, they may want to drop it off at the lobby first before returning their cars.

There will be Hawaii DOT representatives posted to assist passengers at both the terminal and the rental car facility.

Once repairs are completed and the tram is to be reopened a notice will be sent out to the public.

The project is weather permitting.

