Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,616 in the last 365 days.

Stelmine announces the results of its annual meeting

/EIN News/ -- QUÉBEC, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada ("Stelmine") (STH-TSXV) today announced the results of the annual meeting of its shareholders held on zoom on this date (the “Meeting”). During the Meeting, the candidates recommended by management, being André Proulx, Isabelle Proulx, Emmanuel Goulet, Julie Lemieux, Michel Boily and Normand Goulet, were elected as directors of the Company. Brunet Roy Dubé, CPA S.E.N.C.R.L, were appointed as the Company’s independent auditors, and the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan (“Stock Option Plan”) was re-approved by the Company’s shareholders.

Stelmine is proud to welcome Mr. Goulet to its board of directors and is convinced she will play an active role in the direction of Stelmine. Me Emmanuel Goulet holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke as well as a Master of Law from the University of Cambridge. Since 2009, he is a member of the Quebec Bar and has served as a commercial lawyer with a prominent law firm and as legal counsel and sales manager for a major oil company. Me Goulet is also the founder, the owner and the President of Équipements Halt Inc. a company that distributes urban furniture and cycling infrastructure products. Since 2014, he has been teaching the law of obligations at the Quebec Bar School. The Society wishes to mention that there is no family relationship between Emmanuel and Normand Goulet.

At the same time, the Company announces the departure of Mrs. Jacinthe Baril from the board of directors. However she will continue to accompany the Company as a management consultant. The Management wants to express his gratitude to Mrs. Levasseur for her involvement. 

Follow us on www.Stelmine.com and on our Facebook page (Stelmine Canada).

About Stelmine 

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company pioneering a new gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay in the under-explored eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin where the geological context has similarities to the Eleonore mine. Stelmine has 100% ownership of 1,782 claims or 939 sq. km in this part of northern Quebec, highlighted by the Courcy and Mercator Projects.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact  
Isabelle Proulx Investor Relations:
MarketSmart Communications Inc
President and CEO
418-626-6333
iproulx@stelmine.com
 Adrian Sydenham
1-877-261-4466
info@marketsmart.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stelmine announces the results of its annual meeting

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.