Retired Colonel Heston Silbert Receives 2022 Chief of the Year Award from Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police

Congratulations to recently retired Colonel Heston Silbert, who was named 2022 Chief of the Year by the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) today!

Colonel Silbert was honored during the AACOP Meeting and Luncheon held in Mesa this morning, January 27, 2023.

“(Heston) has been described as someone you want to be at your side when situations go south,” said Lance Spivey, Chief of Police for the City of St. Johns and Vice President of the AACOP. “He is ethical, humble, decisive, thoughtful, and authentic. These qualities have earned him the trust and respect of other chiefs, elected officials, community members, activists, line-level officers, and professional staff that he’s led throughout this distinguished career.”

Colonel Silbert served nearly eight years with AZDPS, including five years as deputy director and more than two and a half years as director. He retired from the department on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Prior to AZDPS, Colonel Silbert worked at the Mesa Police Department for four years, and before that he spent 22 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

His extensive law enforcement experience, leadership skills, dedication to his employees and commitment to public safety made it an honor and a pleasure to work with him. We congratulate Colonel Silbert on this well-deserved award and wish him all the best in his retirement.