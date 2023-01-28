Aussie Injury Lawyers Brisbane Now Open For Insurance & TPD Claims

Listed national law firm Aussie Injury Lawyers is set to launch a new presence in Brisbane, Australia.

Aussie Injury Lawyers, a relatively new insurance claim law firm, has now opened an office for their Brisbane insurance claim lawyers. Their legal team has a combined legal experience of more than 100 years with a range of superannuation insurance claims that include but are not limited to Total and permanent disability (TPD) claims, Psychological illness disability claims, Income protection claims, Trauma claims, and Life insurance claims. The company already has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

Aussie Injury Lawyers is a prestigious Australian law firm specialising in superannuation and insurance claims. They have a team of expert personal injury attorneys committed to assisting Australians in gaining access to funds during difficult times in their lives. With a 99% claims success, Aussie Injury Lawyers have a proven track record of success in Superannuation and TPD Insurance Claims. Now, Brisbane residents can enjoy informed legal advice on Superannuation, Insurance, Disability, and TPD Claims, irrespective of where they live.

Negotiating with insurance companies is often a headache that strikes fear in most people as many times their claims are rejected. The claims process can be complicated, and insurance companies are often reluctant to pay out all your benefits. The seasoned legal team at Aussie Injury Lawyers is known for aggressively pursuing their client’s claims and is familiar with the strategies deployed by insurance companies to keep their customers from obtaining the full benefit of their claims. If you consider making a TPD claim in Brisbane, their skilled disability claim lawyers can help.

Speaking about the firm’s newest office, Michael Ford of Aussie Injury Lawyers says, “We fight for your right to utilize your TPD policy's benefits daily. Let us do the heavy lifting when dealing with large insurance companies that are sometimes more concerned with shareholder profits than the personal injury compensation paid to their members. Our superannuation attorneys have a track record of success, and we're eager to put them to work for you. Once we have determined that your TPD Insurance claim is valid and you are eligible for benefits, we will work with you to complete your paperwork and submit your application.”

“When you select Aussie Injury Lawyers to handle your Superannuation, Insurance, or TPD Claim, you gain access to more than a century of combined legal experience. You can rest easy knowing that we are examining your legal case forensically to identify every opportunity to maximize your claim and file multiple claims. Our legal team has extensive experience handling these types of claims and is familiar with the insurers' strategies and obstacles. We leave no stone unturned when it comes to obtaining your benefits!” added Michael Ford.

One of the most differential aspects of their service is their “No Win No Fee” policy which means 100% no legal costs upfront or during the life of a claim. This will prevent their client from financial risk as they get paid only when their clients win the case. For this reason, the company has no qualms guaranteeing that their client never has to pay any upfront costs, a unique legal funding model that helps level the playing field.

Michael Ford signs off by claiming, “Aussie Injury Lawyers assist ordinary Australians in accessing their due benefits. With over a century of combined legal experience, we have the knowledge and skill to deliver the outcomes you desire. No matter where you live in Brisbane or Queensland, we have a legal professional prepared to assist you in gaining access to the funds you need to support yourself and your family.”

Thanks to Aussie Injury Lawyers, people looking for help with a Brisbane TPD Claim or insurance claim now have a new destination.

