Coastal Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $41.1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coastal Surveillance Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Coastal Surveillance Systems Market to Reach $41.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Coastal Surveillance Systems estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Intelligence, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surveillance & Reconnaissance segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR

The Coastal Surveillance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Frequentis AG

Indra Sistemas SA

Kelvin Hughes Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rolta India Ltd.

SAAB AB

Selex ES SpA

Signalis

Terma A/S

Thales Group

Tokyo Keiki, Inc.

Vissim AS

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rise in Coastal Security Amidst Growing Terrorism Threats and Regional Conflicts Creates Growth Opportunities for Coastal Surveillance Market

Coastal Surveillance Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Illegal Coastal Activities Make Implementation of Coastal Surveillance a Must

Number of Pirate Attacks on Ships Worldwide for the Period 2012-2016

Rapid Growth in Situational Awareness Drives Costal Surveillance Operations

Increase in Asymmetric Warfare Offers Immense Potential for Growth of Coastal Surveillance Market

Global Maritime Security Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Efficient Maritime Traffic Management System - Need of the Hour

Surge in Demand for Submarine Periscope and Radar Antennas in Coastal Surveillance Centers

Challenges

Emergence of Stealth Technology: A Major Challenge

Defense Budget Cuts: Another Growth Restraint

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

