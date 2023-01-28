Partyshark 1.1 has finally been released and 1.2 is on the way!

PartyShark has released version 1.1 of their Party Application. You can now host and attend parties more easily!

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PartyShark Version 1.0 hit the AppStore on November 24th 2022 and gave the PartyShark team a Thanksgiving they would never forget. Now after throwing a launch event in December to test the application, PartyShark Version 1.1 has just dropped on Google Play and the AppStore. According to Derek Van Haeren, the CEO, " 1.1 is extremely important to us because it is our first ever update to the app. For this reason, we have made sure that it is improved and more user friendly than ever. We are working hard to impress the party community and are excited to share our new developments."

The app's main features allow users to attend and host customizable parties. It is intended to help college students organize public and private events with their friends. This is very much needed for people who want more people to come to their parties or desperately want to find one. Now after compiling feedback for 2 months, version 1.1 is here to address the responses given by the initial users. The app now enables you to send free tickets after you have already created a party, allows you to add a vendor directly from the profile, has an improved party share feature, has an increased character count for party rules, and fixes an error message bug. The team hopes that these changes will please their users and they are committed to utilizing all constructive criticism they acquire.

If you're still craving new features after 1.1, PartyShark 1.2 is on the way too! Next month, version 1.2 is scheduled to hit the stores and it will likely have many new features including updates to the profile, private parties, notifications, comments, login, and organization screens. These features are going to make the app more fun and convenient so stay tuned.

For a limited time, PartyShark is now also offering a $50 stipend to anyone that hosts a paid party with 20 or more people. Please tag @partysharkapp in an Instagram Post and include your PartyShark handle on the post to qualify.

Media Contact

PartyShark, PartyShark, Inc., 1 8456453735, support@partyshark.com

SOURCE PartyShark, Inc.