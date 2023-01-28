Submit Release
Gaming PC Bundle Limited Launches Custom-Built Desktops Gaming PC Bundles, Laptops, Servers and AIOs

Are you ready to take your gaming to the next level? Look no further. Gaming PC Bundle Limited has announced the launch of its custom-built desktops Gaming PC Bundles, laptops, servers, and AIOs. The company’s custom-built desktops, laptops, servers, and AIOs are designed to meet the needs of gamers and professionals alike. Whether you’re a professional or a hardcore gamer, Gaming PC Bundle Limited’s high-performance computers are designed to meet your needs. With our smart configurator, you can create the perfect gaming experience for yourself. Get the best out of the latest gaming technology.

Gaming PCs are becoming increasingly popular for their superior performance compared to standard personal computers. With more powerful video cards, more powerful CPUs with a higher number of cores, and more powerful RAM, gaming PCs are ideal for gamers who want to maximize their gaming experience but they are not just limited to that. They are also used for more intensive tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling. 

So, what distinguishes a gaming PC from a conventional computer if they both share similar parts? It should come as no surprise that the two types of PCs differ in their component strength and performance. 

A PC, also called a normal PC is a type of desktop computer which is used for daily basic and some select advanced tasks like web browsing, listening to music, playing videos, painting, doing light office-related work, and some old-school gaming. The PC contains cheap motherboards, lesser RAM, weaker CPU, Integrated GPU or some weaker dedicated GPU, lesser capacity hard disk of 5400 RPM, and a weak cooling system. These are also called low-end PC, and many people owning this are not satisfied because of some emergency, lack of budget, etc. For example, PCs containing Pentium dual core, 4 GB RAM, Intel Integrated series or GT 710, and 512 GB HDDs are usually low-end PC.

On the other hand, a gaming PC is a type of desktop computer which has a good and high-end motherboard, high-end CPU, a decent or good amount of RAM, a very powerful dedicated GPU, a mid-capacity SSD (SATA or M.2), and a good cooling system. These PCs, as the name suggests, can be used for casual and/or heavy gaming as well as other tasks as mentioned above, but in a better way, since the hardware configuration is more superior than that of low-end PCs.

If you’re just getting started with PC gaming or you have been there for a while but don't know where to get your gaming pc. Gaming PC Bundle Limited offers a wide range of services, including system diagnostics, hardware and software installation, and technical support. Customers with questions or concerns can contact the company’s customer service team, which is available 24/7 to provide assistance.

“We’re excited to launch our custom-built desktops, laptops, servers and AIO

