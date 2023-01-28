Submit Release
Groups sue to stop California from ordering unhoused, severely mentally ill people into treatment

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s program requiring mentally ill Californians to undergo treatment at the request of relatives, caretakers and others has been challenged in the state Supreme Court by advocates for disabled and poor people, who say those who may have such ailments should be allowed to decide whether to seek care.

