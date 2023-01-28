St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed within the presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4000715
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 1/27/23 at 1410 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Hill St St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Cameron Lills
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 14, 10
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a domestic disturbance at the above address. Further investigation revealed Lills assaulted two members of the household in front of a child. Lills was taken into custody and later lodged at NERC due to a lack of court approved address.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/23 at 1200
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.