St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed within the presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4000715

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 1/27/23 at 1410 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Hill St St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED:   Cameron Lills                                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 14, 10

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a domestic disturbance at the above address. Further investigation revealed Lills assaulted two members of the household in front of a child. Lills was taken into custody and later lodged at NERC due to a lack of court approved address.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   1/30/23 at 1200         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:      NERC

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

