Eteri Couture to Launch Full-Service Atelier with Bridal Couture Showroom, Custom-Made Veils, and Gown Alteration Services

Weddings are one of the most important days of a person's life, and Eteri Couture helps ensure gowns fit like they were made for the bride with custom alterations. For those looking for something unique, Eteri Couture is the place for hand-sewn custom bridal everything!

Eteri Couture announced the upcoming launch of a full-service atelier where clients can receive alterations on gowns, order custom bridal veils, and visit the showroom of beautiful Eteri Couture bridal products. With an eye for detail and an ethereal aesthetic utilizing beading and lace, Eteri Couture can help make any bride’s big day magical with a veil explicitly designed to match her dress—which fits like tailor-made when the seamstress is finished.

“We welcome stylists to come to pick their favorite samples for their clients and bridal store owners to buy for their stores,” Eteri Couture’s founder said. “And brides are invited to have their dresses altered, custom-order a veil, or choose a veil from the latest collections.”

Eteri Couture has an established working relationship with Lovella Bridal, Glamour Closet, Love and Lace Bridal, LoHo Bridal, Loved Twice Bridal, and Bhldn Bridal. The brand has also worked with some of the most glamorous celebrities in the business, like Gabrielle Union, Stella Maxwell, and Rosetta Getty, for custom-made pieces.

Hopeful brides and ambitious stylists alike can attend the Eteri Couture atelier opening on March 1, 2023, at the location on Third Street, two blocks from the Grove right in the center of Los Angeles. Online shopping and distribution through bridal stores are the next goals for the company.

Customizing veils to match the gown

After more than a decade of working on haute couture runway, Met Gala, and bridal couture pieces, a new client in 2019 changed everything for Eteri Couture. While working on a magnificent custom veil for a client, two other brides saw the work in progress and placed orders for their own unique wedding veils perfectly matched to their gowns. This started the seamstress down the path toward bridal couture design, and she hasn’t stopped since.

“Every veil sample sold is one of one pieces that’s been made entirely by hand with the highest level of haute couture quality craftmanship from the finest silks, tulles, and laces of the world,” Eteri Couture’s founder said.

Eteri Couture Black Label

After creating a stunning custom robe for Gabrielle Union in 2020, the seamstress launched the Eteri Couture Black Label, where those who have an idea for a women’s garment they can’t find anywhere can use the Black Label service to bring their designs into reality. Email inquiries to into@etericouture.com.

“Whether it’s a specific color, fabric, or size, the Black Label is just for that,” Eteri said. “A specific garment you’re looking to make for yourself personally or for a specific commercial job—Eteri can make that a reality.”

Visit the Eteri Couture website to learn more about the stunning, hand-made bridal products, gown alterations, and Black Label custom women's fashion.

